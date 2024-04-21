Advertisement

Coal-based power plants: THDC India Ltd (THDCIL) is on track to commence operations at its 1,320 megawatt (2X660 MW) Super Thermal Power Project (STPP) in Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, by September 2024, marking its foray into the domestic thermal energy sector.

Currently, THDCIL, a state-owned entity based in Uttarakhand, boasts an installed power generation capacity of approximately 1,587 MW, including 1,424 MW hydro, 113 MW wind, and 50 MW solar.

Advertisement

The Khurja Super Thermal Power Plant (KSTPP), estimated at around Rs 12,000 crore, has seen significant progress, with Rs 9,428.30 crore already expended by January 2024, representing approximately 85 per cent completion.

Notably, the project incorporates an environment-friendly carbon capture technique, aimed at capturing CO2 emissions.

Advertisement

The KSTPP project, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 9, 2019, spans 1,200.843 acres and is integrated with the operational Amelia coal mine in Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh.

Upon completion, the plant is expected to generate 9,264 million units (MUs) of power annually, with 64.7 per cent (854 MW) allocated to Uttar Pradesh and the remainder to other beneficiaries.

Advertisement

Recent milestones include the engine rolling on the railway siding (downline) from Danwar station to the plant yard, facilitating coal transportation from Amelia coal mines to Khurja STPP. Other achievements include boiler light-up of Unit 1 and auxiliary boiler light-up, all completed as per schedule.

( With PTI inputs )