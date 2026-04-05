The Cost Of Conflicts Without Conclusions

Six weeks into a conflict that has pushed oil past $120 and disrupted one of the world’s most critical shipping routes, the explanations remains familiar.

“It is a supply shock. “ “These are temporary disruptions.” “Markets will adjust.”

The uncertainty is no longer limited to volumes or logistics. It now centres on duration. How long will the situation persist and whether any actor has both the intent and the ability to bring it to a close ?

Unclear timelines

That shift itself changes how the shock travels. The effects beyond energy are already visible in currencies, capital flows and business confidence. Pricing becomes more cautious when timelines are unclear while investment slows when visibility narrows.

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Markets can process disruption but struggle when timelines stretch without clarity.

History gives us precedents. In March 1968, Lyndon Johnson asked a group of senior policymakers whether the United States could win in Vietnam. The answer was no.

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The underlying assessment had existed earlier. What changed was the willingness to accept its consequences. That distinction remains relevant.

Continous escalation

Across Ukraine, Iran, and now West Asia, engagement follows a similar pattern. Support is calibrated. Risks are managed. Escalation is contained. Clear end states remain difficult to articulate.

Such caution reflects realities of nuclear deterrence, shifting alliance structures and limits imposed by domestic politics.

The consequence is persistence. Situations continue longer than expected when no actor defines what a conclusion looks like. That persistence is now feeding directly into economic behaviour.

Disrupted oil supply

Oil at current levels reflects more than disrupted supply. Duration has entered the equation.

Supply disruptions carry precedents. They can be estimated and gradually absorbed. Extended uncertainty around how long a conflict continues is harder to price. The absence of a clear pathway to resolution widens the impact.

Currencies weaken as import costs rise. Risk premiums expand. Investment decisions are delayed. Businesses begin planning for variability rather than stability.

The shock spreads. As it is spreading now.

How is China operating?

Not all economies are experiencing this in the same way. China appears to be operating with greater room for manoeuvre by maintaining access to Iranian oil, expanding Yuan based trade, and navigating constraints selectively.

Exposure still exists. Yet the ability to function across parallel arrangements reduces sensitivity to disruptions affecting others.

For India, the immediate vulnerabilities are visible. High dependence on imported crude. Pressure on the rupee. Early signs of strain in LPG supply. Significant remittance exposure to the Gulf.

India's growth model

A deeper issue sits beneath these. India’s growth model remains closely tied to external stability be it in energy flows, capital movement or overseas income.

Over recent years, policy has shown tactical agility. Increased purchases of Russian crude, calibrated diplomacy and diversified sourcing have helped manage shocks. These steps created buffers , nevertheless, the structural exposure remains.

When instability persists, pressure reappears through different channels.The business impact of such conditions often unfolds in stages. The first phase is visible as higher input costs, rising fuel prices, inflation. The more consequential phase arrives later.

Costs move through the system. Currencies adjust. Liquidity tightens. Consumption begins to soften. Discretionary demand weakens. Rural stress builds through fuel linked inflation. Urban spending becomes more selective.

Shock vs demand

The lag between shock and demand response is where forecasts tend to misjudge the scale of impact. A broader shift is underway. Conflicts are increasingly managed rather than resolved. Strategic objectives are shaped alongside domestic political constraints. Long term commitments face greater scrutiny.This produces overlapping uncertainties rather than isolated crises. Businesses operate differently in such an environment.

A single disruption can be planned for. Recurring instability requires structural adjustment. The room where strategy is made in the United States continues to hold experience, institutional memory and analytical depth.

Alignment seemingly has become more difficult —between assessment, political will and public support. Decisions therefore tend to be incremental. Commitments remain open ended. Outcomes have flexibility. These conditions extend uncertainty beyond the immediate theatre of conflict.

They influence how long situations persist and how widely their effects spread. For Indian businesses, the implication is adjustment rather than alarm.Assumptions of quick normalisation are becoming less reliable.

Planning needs to account for recurring volatility in energy, in currency, and in demand. Resilience in this context comes from recognising that stability itself can no longer be assumed.