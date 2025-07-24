'The Greatest Luxury Is...'- Chanel Global CEO Leena Nair Extrapolates On The Importance Of Hitting 'Pause'

Leena Nair, the Global Chief Executive Officer of the French luxury fashion house Chanel, took to posting on LinkedIn to extrapolate on the importance of hitting pause in our busy lives.

What Did Leena Nair Say?

"In a world that never stops, I've learned that the greatest luxury is taking the time to pause," she wrote in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

Nair also added that we live in an age of relentless stimulation, reaching for our phones within the span of every five minutes.

"We live in an age of relentless stimulation. Every five minutes, we reach for our phones. Every day, we swipe and tap over 2,000 times. Yet paradoxically, our capacity for deep thought has withered to just eight seconds - less than a goldfish," she added.

Nair highlighted the importance of taking a pause as it is a powerful moment.

She said, "The pause is a powerful moment – it’s that point between response and action. It is a chance to find clarity, reflect and gain a new perspective."

Additionally, according to her, a pause can also provide an opportunity to reconnect, sharpen vision and also deepen one's purpose in life.

"It can provide an opportunity to reconnect, sharpen vision and deepen purpose," she said.

"I hope that all of you will be able to find your moment to pause in the coming weeks," she added.

Leena Nair's Journey

Leena Nair has lived a life wherein she has broken several barriers and has defied expectations.

She started out from a small town in India to becoming the first female and youngest-ever Chief Human Resources Officer at Unilever, and then the first female CEO of Chanel.

Her journey is a testament to her resilience, ambition, and determination as she grew up in a society where gender norms often limited opportunities for women, yet she pursued her education, earned an MBA, and charted out a path for herself in the corporate world.