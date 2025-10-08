The Journey of Suresh Gandhi-Founder Essgee Group

Jodhpur. A city of forts, history, and royal pride. But also the city where a young boy named Suresh Gandhi was born into a simple middle-class family. His father was a teacher, later a professor. From him, Suresh learned knowledge, humility, and perseverance. From those modest beginnings, his journey moved forward with quiet determination.

In 1969, he completed his commerce graduation. And then came 1972, the year destiny chose to begin a remarkable five-decade journey. In Mumbai, he qualified as a Chartered Accountant, stepped into married life, and also began his career with Kalpataru under the guidance of Mofat Raj Ji Munot. What started as a salaried role soon grew into a trusted partnership, taking him from India to the Middle East and Russia.

In 1983, the group acquired Caprihans India Ltd., and Suresh Gandhi became its Managing Director. At the time, Caprihans was a loss-making company. Under his leadership, it transformed into a profitable and respected name. He was also one of the promoters of Kalpataru Power, where he actively oversaw operations from the management side. The industry soon recognized his leadership strength. In 1994, he became Chairman of the Plastic Export Promotion Council. In 1995, he was appointed Vice Chairman of Plast India Foundation.

In 2000, another turning point came. After decades at Kalpataru, he began a new chapter by founding the Essgee Group of Companies like Essgee Realty and Essgee Power. His first project, Yash Residency, VIP Plaza, Yash heights, in Mumbai, laid the foundation for his independent journey in Real Estate.

In 2003, his heart pulled him back home to Jodhpur. Here, he created not just a commercial venture but a tribute — the Umaid Heritage Project. The Bhoomi Pujan was performed with great reverence by Maharaja Gaj Singh Ji of Marwar, cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar, Deepak Parekh, Chairman of HDFC Ltd., and C. L. Raheja, Chairman of Raheja Group. From that blessed beginning rose a 130-acre integrated township of 550 villas, 550 apartments, and elegant row houses. At its heart stood a traditional baawdi stepwell capable of storing 20 million liters of rainwater. Within its grounds he also created twin temples, one Jain and one Shiv, built as symbols of harmony, devotion, and gratitude. Umaid Heritage was recognized as India’s best integrated township and received the CNBC Award in Singapore.

And this journey continues with several landmark projects, including Umaid Heritage in Jodhpur, Fortune Terraces, and Essgee Options One in Mumbai — recipient of the Times Iconic Commercial Award — along with many more upcoming ventures at Hughes Road and Opera House in Mumbai, as well as a premium villa and plotting project in Alibaug.

Yet his greatest legacy is not in buildings but in lives touched. He built a school and hostel for differently-abled children, Netra Vikas Sansthan. He created a 120-bed Dharamshala, later entrusted to Mahaveer International. He founded Navjyoti Manovikas Kendra, a B.Ed. college to train teachers for mentally challenged students. Through Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, he restored mobility and dignity by providing free artificial limbs, tricycles, wheelchairs, and physiotherapy. His compassion also extended to Naari Apna Ghar, a home for abandoned women in Jodhpur, where dignity and family were restored. Today, the center accommodates nearly 120 Prabhu Jis, cared for with love and respect.

His devotion to service continues. He serves as a trustee of Kalyan Ji Permanaand Ji Pedi, which manages many Jain temples including the world heritage Dilwara Temples. He also built a school in Kupwara district, Kashmir, which is managed by the Army. And through Rotary, as Past President of Rotary Club of Bombay North, an Arch Klumph Society member, and trustee, he continues to inspire by example.

From the lanes of Jodhpur to the world. From building companies to building communities. From creating landmarks to uplifting lives - The journey of Suresh Gandhi is not only about success, but about vision, humility, and compassion. A life that proves true greatness is not what you achieve, but what you give back.

25 Years to Essgee Group: Know Its Legacy

Essgee Group is a diversified Indian enterprise with expertise in Real Estate, Ventures, and Power. With strategic foresight, operational excellence, and a commitment to quality, the Group continues to deliver solutions that meaningfully contribute to India’s development.

Since 2000, Essgee has delivered over 2 million square feet across Mumbai and Jodhpur. Today, more than 2,000 families live and doing business within Essgee communities, a true reflection of trust and long-term value creation.

In Real Estate, Essgee has developed impactful residential, commercial, and township projects that stand as benchmarks of design and execution. The Ventures division nurtures new opportunities, while Essgee Power operates 20 megawatts of capacity with 70 megawatts planned, strengthening India’s energy infrastructure.

Essgee’s early projects — Yash Residency, Yash Heights, VIP Plaza in Mumbai, and Umaid Heritage in Jodhpur — set new standards in urban living. Landmark developments such as Fortune Terraces, Essgee Options One (winner of the Times Iconic Commercial Project Award), and the 130-acre Umaid Heritage Township in Jodhpur, honoured at the CNBC Awards in Singapore, showcase Essgee’s dedication to excellence. The Group is now shaping new destinations, including the 30-acre forest-themed villa community in Alibaug, designed to blend luxury living with nature.

At the helm is Shri Suresh Gandhi, a Chartered Accountant with over four decades of experience in real estate and infrastructure. After a distinguished career spanning 28 years at Kalpataru Group, he founded Essgee Realty. His leadership has extended across India and the Middle East and Russia, alongside senior roles such as Managing Director of Caprihans India Ltd., Promoter Director of Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd., and Chairman of the Plastic Export Promotion Council. Beyond business, he has been deeply involved in social and CSR initiatives.

Carrying this legacy forward is Gaurav Gandhi, Director of Essgee Group. An MBA with experience at Citibank N.A. and HDFC Real Estate Fund, he joined the Group in 2008 and brings strong financial acumen and strategic vision to Essgee’s growth story.

Today, as it celebrates 25 years, Essgee Group looks ahead with landmark projects like Essgee Samaya at Hughes Road, Essgee Marine Crown at Opera House, and Essgee Vana at Alibaug.