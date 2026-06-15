The Rise of Aspirational Luxury: How Cosmos Corner Reflects NCR's New Housing Demand

As NCR's residential market evolves, homebuyers are increasingly prioritising larger homes, lifestyle-driven amenities, thoughtful design, and long-term value over traditional luxury addresses. Catering to this growing demand for aspirational luxury living, AU Real Estate has launched Cosmos Corner in Siddharth Vihar, Ghaziabad, with an introductory base price of ₹6,900 per sq. ft., offering premium homes that combine modern living and connectivity in one of NCR's emerging residential destinations.

Developed on approximately 5.6 acres, Cosmos Corner will comprise 831 residences across three towers rising up to 40 floors. The project offers thoughtfully designed 3 BHK measuring 1,780 sq. ft., 3 BHK + multipurpose room, spanning 1,972 sq. ft., and 5BHK residences of 3,175 sq. ft., catering to families looking for spacious, future-ready homes.

The development stands apart through its architecture and planning. Every residence is a corner apartment, allowing maximum privacy, natural ventilation, and daylight. The 8-foot-wide L-shaped sundecks provide additional outdoor living space. The project features seven high-speed lifts per tower, serving seven apartments on each floor, ensuring seamless vertical mobility and enhanced resident convenience.

The lifestyle ecosystem has been designed around wellness, recreation, and community living. Residents will have access to a modern clubhouse, swimming pool, gymnasium, landscaped open spaces, yoga and meditation zones, and multiple recreational facilities.

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Ashish Agarwal, Director, AU Real Estate, said, Today’s homebuyers are looking for more than just a home — they want space, privacy, comfort, and seamless connectivity all at one address. With Cosmos Corner, we have tried to create exactly that. With our philosophy of ‘Life of Expanse’, the project has been thoughtfully designed with open layouts, abundant natural light, expansive sundecks, and low-density planning to offer a truly elevated living experience. Siddharth Vihar is rapidly emerging as one of NCR’s most promising residential destinations, and we believe Cosmos Corner will stand out as a landmark development in the region.”

The launch also reflects the growing prominence of Siddharth Vihar as one of NCR's emerging residential growth centres. Strategically located on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway (NH-9), the area offers direct connectivity to Noida, East Delhi, Central Delhi, Indirapuram, and Ghaziabad. Metro stations such as Electronic City and Shaheed Sthal, along with proximity to Ghaziabad Railway Station, further strengthen its accessibility.

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Infrastructure development is accelerating the area's growth trajectory. Improved road networks, the Hindon Elevated Road, and newly approved connectivity enhancements are making Siddharth Vihar increasingly attractive for professionals working across Delhi-NCR. The combination of connectivity, planned development, and competitive pricing is encouraging a steady influx of both homebuyers and investors.

With demand shifting toward emerging destinations that combine infrastructure growth, lifestyle offerings, and value appreciation potential, Cosmos Corner represents how the next phase of NCR's residential expansion is taking shape, driven by buyers seeking more space, better living experiences, and stronger long-term returns.