Apple Supplier Jabil Joins Hands With Adani to Build AI Data Centre Hardware in India
The proposed alliance will combine Jabil's engineering and manufacturing expertise with Adani's infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy and data centre businesses to produce hardware for AI-ready data centres.
Electronics manufacturing giant Jabil and Adani Enterprises have announced a strategic partnership to build an integrated AI and data centre infrastructure manufacturing platform in India, as the country positions itself as a key hub in the global AI supply chain.
The proposed alliance will combine Jabil's engineering and manufacturing expertise with Adani's infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy and data centre businesses to produce hardware for AI-ready data centres. The companies said the platform is intended to serve global hyperscalers, colocation providers and enterprise data centres amid rapidly rising demand for AI infrastructure.
Financial details of the partnership have not been disclosed, with both companies stating that they are currently working on the operational framework and formal documentation for the alliance.
Betting on India's AI Infrastructure Boom
The announcement comes against the backdrop of massive planned investments in India's digital infrastructure. According to the companies, more than $50 billion is expected to be invested across the country's data centre, cloud and AI ecosystems in the coming years, creating significant demand for locally manufactured infrastructure.
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The partnership also aligns with Adani Group's broader ambition to invest around $100 billion in renewable-powered, AI-ready data centre infrastructure by 2035, reflecting the conglomerate's growing focus on AI and digital infrastructure alongside its traditional energy and logistics businesses.
AI Is Reshaping Manufacturing Priorities
For Jabil, one of Apple's long-time manufacturing partners, the move reinforces its increasing focus on AI-driven infrastructure. The company raised its annual forecast earlier this year, citing strong demand for infrastructure services linked to AI data centres, a segment that has become one of the fastest-growing areas in global technology spending.
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Rather than manufacturing consumer-facing AI products, the alliance is targeting the underlying hardware that powers the AI boom, including infrastructure required by hyperscale cloud providers and enterprise customers.