Thinking of Buying Tesla Model Y in India? Deliveries May Be Closer Than You Think

Following the launch of its first retail showroom in Mumbai, Electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla Inc is set to begin deliveries of its Model Y SUV in India after September 2025. The American Electric Vehiclemaker's website confirms that the on-road price for the Model Y starts at Rs 61,07,190 in Mumbai, with bookings currently open.

About its Mumbai Experience centre

The Mumbai showroom at Maker Maxity Mall in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) marks more than just a store opening—it signals Tesla’s official entry into one of the world’s fastest-growing electric vehicle markets.

At the inauguration, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis struck an optimistic tone. “This is not just the opening of an experience centre—it’s a statement that Tesla has arrived. And it has arrived in the right city and state—Mumbai, Maharashtra,” he said.

About Model Y

Tesla’s first offering for Indian buyers, the Model Y, is available in two variants:

Rear-Wheel Drive priced at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom)

Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive at Rs 67.89 lakh ((ex-showroom)

The batter-driven car can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, reaches a top speed of 201 kmph, and offers a claimed range of 500 km on a single charge. Buyers can choose from six exterior colours: Stealth Grey, Pearl White, Diamond Black, Glacier Blue, Quick Silver, and Ultra Red.

A silent but strategic entry

Tesla got the official go-ahead to start its retail operations last week, after the Andheri Regional Transport Office (RTO) issued a trade certificate. This allows the company to showcase its cars, offer test drives, and sell them directly to customers.

The launch itself was quiet, but the design process behind it was anything but ordinary.

Neeta Sarda, the Principal Architect of the Tesla Experience Centre, said working on the project was thrilling. “Everything was kept strictly confidential. Tesla wanted a clean, minimal look so that the focus stayed on the cars,” she explained.

Tesla's future course of action