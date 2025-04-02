This 74-Year-Old Billionaire Is India's Richest Woman - See Her Net Worth, Source Of Income | Forbes Billionaires List 2025

In its latest update on the World's Billionaires list 2025, Forbes notes a gradual increase in female representation, now accounting for 13.4% of the prestigious roster. This marks a slight uptick from last year's 13.3%, reflecting a notable trend towards gender diversity in wealth accumulation. Alice Walton Regains Top Spot Walmart heiress Alice Walton reclaimed her title as the world's richest woman, boasting an estimated fortune of $101 billion. She surpassed French L'Oréal heiress Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, whose wealth stands at $81.6 billion, after a fluctuation in market values earlier this year.



Savitri Jindal: India's Wealthiest Matriarch

A standout addition to the list is Savitri Jindal, chairperson emeritus of the OP Jindal Group, with a staggering net worth of $35.5 billion. Forbes highlights her leadership in steering the Jindal Group, a powerhouse in India's steel, power, cement, and infrastructure sectors.



Who is Savitri Jindal?

Born into a Marwari family in Tinsukia, Assam , Savitri Jindal took the reins of the O.P. Jindal Group following her husband's tragic demise in 2005. Her leadership extends beyond Business , as she also serves as president of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha.



Family and Business Dynamics

The Jindal Group, founded by her late husband Om Prakash Jindal, now thrives under the stewardship of her four sons. Sajjan Jindal, based in Mumbai, oversees JSW Steel, JSW Cement, and JSW Paints, among other ventures, marking significant milestones such as the establishment of an EV joint venture with MG Motor.



Political and Social Influence

A former Minister in the Haryana Government and a member of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, Savitri Jindal continues to play a pivotal role in both business and public service. Her political affiliations have included membership in the Indian National Congress (INC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ), showcasing her influence and versatility.