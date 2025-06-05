This Auto Driver Makes Rs 5-8 Lakh Per Month, Without Driving His Auto: Here's All You Need To Know

If you are an entrepreneur and wondering what it takes to bag that order, or win that funding, here is something you should look at.

Rahul Rupani, the Product Leader of Lenskart took to LinkedIn to write about an off-beat experience that he has had lately.

In his post he writes in detail about an auto-driver, who easily makes Rs 5-8 lakhs per month, without even driving his auto.

But How Does He Do It?

He writes that there is no app, no funding and no tech that supports this income.

How this auto driver does it, is that the auto is "just parked in the right place at the right time. Every single day."

"I was outside the US Consulate this week for my visa appointment, when security told me I couldn’t carry my bag inside. No lockers. No suggestions. Just: “Figure it out.”" Rupani writes in his post.

He then goes on to explain that the auto-driver waived at him while he stood clueless on the footpath, saying that he would keep his bag safe but charge Rs 1,000, "Sir, bag de do. Safe rakhunga, mera roz ka hai. ₹1,000 charge hai."

Rupani gave in after some initial hesitation and then discovered the brilliant business idea behind this.

The auto-driver parks his auto right outside the consulate and offers a bag-keeping service at Rs 1,000 per customer and gets nearly 20-30 customers a day, which translates into Rs 20k-30k or Rs 5-8 lakhs every month.

But It Gets Better

"Since he can’t legally keep 30 bags in his auto, he’s partnered with a local police officer who owns a small locker space nearby. Bags go there.

Legal. Secure. Zero hassle. The auto just acts as the conversion funnel," he added.