This Multibagger Pharma Stock Hits 5% Upper Circuit- What Fueled Its Q1FY26 Result?

The shares of Welcure Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged as much as 5 per cent on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, hitting the upper circuit on BSE after posting a stellar Q1 FY26 result.

The company's stock rose from its previous close of Rs 10.11 to Rs 10.61, marking a 5 per cent gain on the BSE bourse.

Meanwhile, the company's market capitalisation has risen to nearly Rs 114 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the share has been rangebound between Rs 6.60 - Rs 15.89.

In the last two years, this pharma stock has delivered multi-bagger returns. The stock has traded 177 per cent higher in the two years and up 697 per cent in the past five years.

Welcure Drugs' Net Profit Surges Rs 2.5 Crore

The New-Delhi headquartered Welcure Drugs and Pharmaceutical Ltd. registered a net profit of Rs 23.2 9 crore in the quarter ended June 2026, higher by Rs 2.5 crore in March 2025 quarter. The company's revenue from operations also rose Rs 299.91 in Q1FY26 as against Rs 21.21 crore in the last quarter.

The pharma company, however, did not reveal the revenue numbers pertaining to Q1FY25.

In an exchange filing, Welcure Drugs said, “The strong financial performance in Q1FY26 is a reflection of our business strategies, meticulous decisions, and our focused transition to a fee-based, asset-light model.”

What Fueled Q1FY26 Growth For This Pharma Stock?

The 1992-established firm said it had recently completed seven export-sourcing assignments worth Rs 299.91 crore, working as a procurement agent for international clients. This was in sync with its new fee-based business model.