This Policy Aims 5k Ventures By 2035 With ₹200 Cr VC Fund In Delhi

Under Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, the national capital administration has come up with an incentive draft startup policy to establish 5,000 startups to make the region a hub for comprehensive innovation by 2035.

The Delhi government will create a Rs 200 crore corpus for the Delhi startup Venture Capital Fund to provide financial access for these enterprises.

This nine-page draft of the Delhi Start-up Policy 2025 has been released on Delhi administration's Department of Industries site. for valuable feedback.

As per this document, the mission statement is, “to encourage, facilitate and support the emergence of at least 5000 startups by 2035. To encourage entrepreneurship that enables sustainable and inclusive socio-economic development across the State.”

The policy plan for encompassing a period of 10 years will priortise 18 key sectors such as Fintech, automotive enterprises, e-waste management, logistics and supply chain management, and gaming.

AI, Machine Learning Among Key Focus Areas

As per the draft policy document, the other key areas include Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and the Internet of Things.

Further, the draft reads,“Delhi is one of the fastest-growing states in the country. The proximity to government institutions, the presence of a business-friendly infrastructure, and a burgeoning entrepreneurship culture make the city a viable IT hub. The IT & ITES sector in Delhi has emerged as a rapidly developing industry."

"The key sectoral areas for this Policy mirror the Government's priorities relating to Science & Technology and IT/TES and align with the strengths of the State."

The draft policy also entails financial incentives to promote the start up ecosystem such as 100 per cent reimbursement of workspace lease rentals up to Rs 10 lakh per annum for a maximum period of three years.

It's also inclusive of a 100 per cent reimbursement recommended for filing trademarks, copyrights, patents, and industrial designs up to Rs 1 lakh on Indian and Rs 3 lakh on international patents.

What's In It For Women Entrepreneurs?

The policy reads, the rationale for targeted policies and programmes to "strengthen the ecosystem for women entrepreneurs is to support them in business creation, self-employment, and the creation of enabling networks to promote inclusive and sustainable balanced growth in Delhi."

Virtual incubation service

Start-ups will be recepients of the provide virtual incubation service via the Delhi Incubation Hub network, to help them tap into a network of experts and mentors. Also, the government will rope in industry associations to organise a start-up festival to enable them a platform to showcase their innovations and ideas and reach out to the global market.