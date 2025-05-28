This Tobacco Stock Soared 3600% In One Year, Hit All-Time High After Q4 Profit Surge-Key Highlights

The shares of a smallcap tobacco manufacturer Elitecon International Ltd increased 5 per cent to hit the upper circuit on the back of strong Q4 results 2025. The counter also made a new 52-week high or all-time high during today.

The BSE-listed stock opened hap up with gain of more than 4 per cent at Rs 402.75 versus the previous close of Rs 386.70. The stock went to make an intraday high of Rs 406 -- its upper circuit for the day and also a record high. Trading in the counter was halted thereafter.

Elitecon International, which is engaged in the cigarettes and tobacco products industry. Its shares are gaining for the last two consecutive trading sessions, moving northwards by nearly 12 per cent. The counter is trading higher than 5-day, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.

Elitecon International Share Price Movement

52-week high touched in today's trade

Up 13.02 per cent in the past week

82.08 per cent gain in the last quarter

Massive 3,600 per cent jump over the past year

Elitecon International Q4 FY25 Results

The tobacco major's sales jumped 170 per cent to Rs 120.41 crore in the reporting quarter, compared to Rs 44.49 crore posted in March 2024 quarter.

For the full fiscal (FY 2025), the company clocked a net profit of Rs 33.21 crore, which is up more than 500 per cent from FY 2024's profit of Rs 4.78 crore. The sales grew by 423 per cent to Rs 297.51 crore in FY2025 versus Rs 56.82 crore in FY2024.

As per the BSE Sensex data, Elitecon International shares have yielded a multibagger return of 271 per cent on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 516 per cent in 6 months.