'This Was Much Required': PM EAC Member Sanjeev Sanyal Lauds S&P Upgrading India To BBB

Amid a landmark sovereign rating upgrade by S&P Global, Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, hailed the move as a long-overdue recognition of India’s economic performance.
While speaking to ANI after the agency raised India’s credit rating to ‘BBB’ from ‘BBB-’, Sanyal moted that the decision narrows the gap between how global agencies assess India and its actual growth record.
“Given our economic track record, I expect similar upgrades from other agencies in the near future,” he stated, adding that India may still be “underrated by one notch.”
In a significant boost to India’s economic standing, S&P Global Ratings on Thursday said the upgrade reflects New Delhi’s clear focus on fiscal consolidation, backed by political will to deliver sustainable public finances, along with a strong infrastructure push.
The agency also revised India’s transfer and convertibility rating to ‘A-’ from ‘BBB+’, pointing to a healthier monetary position and stronger external environment. It noted that India’s heavy reliance on domestic demand — which drives about 60% of GDP — gives the economy a built-in cushion against global disruptions, including recent tariff moves by the United States and changes in the sourcing of energy supplies.
India’s public finances, once seen as a persistent weakness, are gradually improving. S&P expects the combined deficit of the Centre and states to shrink from 7.3% of GDP in FY2026 to 6.6% by FY2029. This progress is linked to a clear shift in government spending priorities toward capital creation. In FY2026, the Union government’s capital expenditure is expected to reach Rs 11.2 trillion — roughly 3.1% of GDP — compared with 2% ten years earlier.
With state spending included, public investment in infrastructure now amounts to around 5.5% of GDP, placing India among the leaders globally.
S&P underscored the fact the upgraded rating rests not just on numbers but on the broader framework of a dynamic economy, a strong external balance sheet, and democratic institutions that provide policy continuity. These factors, the agency said, create the conditions for steady growth and investor confidence in the years ahead.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 14 August 2025 at 18:56 IST