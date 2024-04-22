Advertisement

Tinder Share My Date: Tinder has introduced a new feature named "Share My Date," allowing users to share details about their upcoming dates directly from the app. The feature enables users to send a link containing essential information such as the match's name, meeting location, date, and time, along with an optional note. The shared links remain editable and can be sent up to 30 days in advance, offering flexibility for users to update details as needed.

The recipients of the shared links, including non-Tinder users, can view the provided information. While Tinder account holders have access to the match's full profile, including photos and additional details, non-users are limited to viewing the match's photos, name, and age within their browser. To maintain privacy, the shared links expire after a certain period, discouraging users from sharing them on social media platforms.

The decision to introduce this feature stems from insights gleaned from Tinder's user data, revealing that over half of singles under 30 inform their friends about their upcoming dates. Melissa Hobley, Tinder's Chief Marketing Officer, underlined the importance of building a safe and enjoyable dating experience, stating, "Discussing plans with friends and family is a time-honoured dating ritual. Share My Date streamlines this basic info-sharing so singles can jump right to the exciting part..."

Initially launching in several countries, including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and India, among others, the "Share My Date" feature aims to improve user engagement and promote a safer dating environment within the Tinder community.

The introduction of "Share My Date" coincides with a period of subdued growth for dating apps, underlined by a modest increase in installations and a decline in paying customers for Tinder in the previous year. Parent company Match Group is poised to report its Q1 2024 earnings, providing insights into the evolving dynamics of the online dating industry.