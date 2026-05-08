India’s leading lifestyle retailer, Titan Company, delivered a steady but cautious set of earnings for the final quarter of FY26. Total income for the quarter rose significantly, driven by robust domestic demand, yet the "bottom line" felt the heat of expensive bullion.

The jewellery segment, which contributes roughly 88% of Titan's total top line, saw revenue jump 20% to ₹8,998 crore. However, the EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Tax) margin for the segment contracted to 12.1%.

While Tanishq and Zoya saw healthy footfalls, the high cost of gold led many buyers to opt for gold coins and exchange programs rather than high-margin studded jewellery. The shift in the product mix, combined with increased promotional spends, kept profit growth in single digits.

Watches and Wearables

Watches & Wearables division reported a stellar quarter. Revenue for this segment grew 8% to ₹940 crore, driven by a premiumization trend.

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Analog: Premium brands like Titan and Helios saw double-digit growth.

Wearables: The smart wearables category remained under competitive pressure, though premium smartwatches helped offset volume dips in the budget segment.

Eyecare and Emerging Businesses

Titan Eye+ continued its expansion, with the Eyecare segment posting a healthy 16% growth in revenue.

The women's ethnic wear brand, Taneira, emerged as a standout performer in the Emerging Businesses category, with sales soaring as the brand opened new flagship stores in Tier-1 cities.

Titan's global expansion in the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region saw some logistical headwinds due to West Asia tensions, but remains a key pillar for FY27 growth.

The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of ₹11 per share for the financial year. Looking ahead, management remains cautiously optimistic. While gold prices remain a variable, the company plans to focus on its scheme and aggressive store expansions to capture market share from unorganized players.