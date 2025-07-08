Titan Share Price: Tata Group Stock Plummets 6% Despite Q1 Growth - Is Jewellery Giant Losing Its Shine?

Tata Group-backed Titan witnessed a volatile session on Dalal Street today, with its stock plunging nearly 6% in early trade.



On BSE, Titan opened at Rs 3579.00 and went to a low of Rs 3457.25, and at the moment of writing this story the stock is trading at Rs Rs 3477.00 declined by 189.85 pts or -5.18% at 10:47 am.



Titan Share Price Today

On NSE, the stock opened at Rs 3,581.80 and went to a low of Rs 3,455.90 and at 10:48 am the stock is trading at Rs 3,474.10 down by 181.00 pts or -4.95 %.

What's Behind the Downfall?

Titan's stock is trading lower today despite posting robust growth figures for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The company reported a 20% growth in its consumer business, with strong performances across key segments.

Here’s a snapshot of the quarter:

Domestic business grew 19% year-on-year, led by:

Watches up 23%

CaratLane soaring 38%

Jewellery segment (Tanishq, Mia, Zoya) rising 18%

TMZ brands alone grew 17%

Retail expansion continued with a net addition of 10 stores, taking the total to 3,322 stores—3,291 domestic and 31 international.

International business surged 49% YoY, with one new store added overseas.

So why did the stock drop?

Despite the upbeat numbers, volatility in gold prices during May and June dented consumer sentiment. Titan noted a shift in buying behaviour, with customers opting for lighter, lower-karat jewellery in response to high gold prices—impacting average ticket sizes and future sales outlook.

This cautious consumer mood, paired with potential margin pressures in the jewellery segment, seems to have weighed on investor sentiment, driving the stock lower.

Titan Share Price Target

According to Emkay's report, Titan (TTAN) experienced a moderation in growth during Q1, with jewellery business growth at 17%, contrasting recent trends of approximately 25% growth. Additionally, Titan's LTL (Lifestyle) growth in the early double digits lags behind peers averaging 18-19%. Analysts believe that the market's expectation of high-teen jewelry growth for FY26 at stable margins is at risk, given Q1's 17% growth from a weaker base (9% growth). The revenue mix currently appears weak, with stronger growth in low-margin coin sales and slower growth in high-margin studded/plain gold segments.



With Titan's 1-year forward valuations standing at approximately 65x, which are seen as demanding, there is limited tolerance for underperformance. Amid increasing competition, the rise of local gold-focused players, and a declining Return on Invested Capital (RoIC) profile, Emkay maintains a REDUCE rating on Titan, setting a Target Price (TP) of Rs3,350 (50x Jun-27E EPS).



Jhunjhunwala Portfolio

Titan's sharp stock decline also sent shockwaves through the billionaire Jhunjhunwala family’s portfolio, erasing nearly Rs 900 crore in value. Holding a 5.15% stake in the Tata Group company, the family took a hit after Titan’s Q1 business update fell short of Street expectations amid gold price volatility. The sell-off comes just days after another high-PE Tata stock, Trent, disappointed investors with slower-than-expected revenue growth, reigniting concerns over stretched valuations in the consumer sector.



