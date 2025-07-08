Ex-UK PM Rishi Sunak's Joins Goldman Sachs As Senior Advisor

Ex-UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak decides to take a corporate plunge by making a comeback to Goldman Sachs, where he has earlier worked as a summer intern in investment banking and later as a junior analyst post-graduation from 2001 to 2004.

Goldman Sachs Chairman and CEO David Solomon, said, “In his role, he will work with leaders across the firm to advise our clients globally on a range of important topics, sharing his unique perspectives and insights on the macroeconomic and geopolitical landscape. He will also spend time with our people around the world, contributing to our culture of ongoing learning and development.

Rishi served as Prime Minister of the UK between October 2022 and July 2024. Previously, he was Chancellor of the Exchequer from February 2020 to July 2022. Prior to that, Rishi held several positions, including as Chief Secretary to the Treasury and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

His career in politics started when he was elected Conservative MP for Richmond (Yorks) in 2015. He later served as Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy from 2017 before becoming a minister.

Previously, Rishi spent his professional career in business and finance, having co-founded an investment firm working with companies internationally.

This also marks Sunak, who's currently also serving as the MP for Richmond and Northallerton, first huge professional move after having remained outside of public focus since Conservative Party suffered loss in the July 2024 general election, dropping from 365 seats in 2019 to just 121 in July 2024.