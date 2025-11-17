TMPV Share Price Plunges 7% Despite Profit Surge - Is Jaguar Land Rover Dragging Tata Motors Down?



Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Share Price

The TMPV share price hit an intraday low of ₹363.15 on the BSE, down 7.2% from its previous close of ₹391.60.

Brokerages noted that while the India passenger vehicles business performed largely in line with expectations, JLR is facing significant challenges in its key markets, even beyond the cyber incident.



As a result, most analysts maintained a ‘reduce’ or ‘sell’ recommendation on the newly demerged TMPV stock.



Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Q2 Results

TMPV reported a quarterly profit of ₹76,170 crore, driven almost entirely by a one-time notional gain of ₹82,616 crore. Excluding this exceptional item, the company actually posted a loss of ₹6,368 crore, a sharp reversal from the ₹3,056 crore profit in the same quarter last year and ₹2,597 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue dropped 13.5% YoY to ₹72,349 crore.



JLR Swings to Loss, Cuts Guidance Sharply

Jaguar Land Rover reported a £559 million quarterly loss and slashed its full-year outlook after a cyberattack disrupted production across its facilities.

The Defender manufacturer now expects an operating margin of 0% to 2% in FY26, down from its earlier target of 5% to 7%, following tariff uncertainties and supply disruptions. JLR also projected a negative free cash flow of £2.2–£2.5 billion, compared with its previous expectation of breaking even.



Management indicated that Q3 will “also see some impact” from the cyber incident, although production has largely normalised in November.