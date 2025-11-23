Top 10 indian firms: 7 giants add ₹1.28 lakh crore to market cap – reliance industries, bharti airtel lead massive gains

The combined market capitalisation of seven out of the ten most valuable Indian companies recorded a substantial rise last week, collectively adding Rs 1,28,281.52 crore to their valuation.

This uptrend was insync with positive equity market sentiments with the BSE benchmark indice rising above 0.79% over the week. The top performers list was led by Reliance Industries, and Bharti Airtel, which became the top contributors to the surge in market value.

Who Were The Top Gainers And Looers?

Reliance Industries Ltd witnessed the biggest rise with market valuation surging by Rs 36,673 crore to reach Rs 20,92,052.61 crore, marking a comeback as the most value company. Following suit, Bharti Airtel rose by Rs 36,579.01 crore to boast of a Rs 12,33,279.85 crore market cap.

On the backs of solid performance, tech mamoth Infosys added Rs 17,490.03 crore to its valuation, taking the market cap to Rs 6,41,688.83 crore, meanwhile, TCS added Rs 16,299.49 crore, taking its market cap to Rs Rs 11,39,715.66 crore.

In the banking vertical, HDFC Bank witnessed a surge in market value to Rs 15,35,132.56 crore, and SBI's value rose to Rs 8,97,769.87 crore.

However, there were several top firms who's market valuation fell through the cracks. Financia services provider Bajaj Finserv's market value dropped by Rs 8,244.79 crore to Rs 6,25,328.59 crore. India's biggest insurnace provider LIC also witnessed a fall in its valuation by Rs 4,522.38 crore to Rs 5,70,578.04 crore

Private banking major. ICICI Bank also witnessed a dro in valuation of Rs 1,248.08. crore,making its valuation drop to Rs 9,79,126.35 crore.