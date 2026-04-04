Torrent Gas Hikes CNG Price by Rs 2.50/kg in Jaipur Amid West Asia War

New Delhi: Torrent Gas has increased the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) by ₹2.50 per kg in Jaipur, according to reports, adding to the growing cost burden on consumers.

The hike comes amid a broader upward revision in fuel prices, with commercial LPG cylinders and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) also witnessing increases from April 1.

Commercial LPG prices surge across cities

Alongside the CNG hike, oil marketing companies have raised the prices of commercial LPG cylinders across major cities.

In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has increased by ₹195.50 to ₹2,078.50. Smaller 5-kg cylinders have also become costlier, with prices rising by ₹51.

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Kolkata saw an even sharper increase, with prices of 19-kg commercial cylinders going up by ₹218.

However, domestic LPG prices remain unchanged for now, following a ₹60 hike announced earlier in March.

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The surge in fuel prices is expected to significantly impact industries and the hospitality sector, which rely heavily on commercial LPG.

Business owners are already grappling with rising operational costs, with consecutive price hikes in March and April intensifying financial pressure.

Why are fuel prices rising?

According to the Ministry, commercial LPG prices are deregulated and revised monthly based on global market trends.

The latest price hike has been attributed to a sharp 44% increase in the Saudi Contract Price, which rose from $542 per metric tonne in March to $780 per metric tonne in April.

"April 1 price increase in commercial cylinder price is due to a 44% surge in the Saudi Contract Price, from $542 per MT in March to $780 per MT for April, as 20-30% of global LPG supplies are stuck in the Strait of Hormuz," the Ministry said.

Additionally, supply disruptions due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia have worsened the situation, with 20–30% of global LPG supplies reportedly stuck in the Strait of Hormuz.

Government advises shift to PNG

In response to rising LPG costs and supply concerns, the government has advised commercial establishments, particularly hotels and restaurants, to consider transitioning to piped natural gas (PNG).

This move is part of a broader strategy to reduce reliance on imported LPG amid global geopolitical uncertainties.