Delhi Traffic Alert: Key Roads Near Ramlila Ground Likely to Be Affected on April 4 for Rally | Check Here

New Delhi: The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of a rally scheduled at Ramlila Ground on April 4, warning commuters of likely congestion and diversions in central parts of the city.

The rally, organised by the Teachers Federation of India, will take place between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm, during which traffic movement in and around the area is expected to be significantly affected.

Key Roads to be Impacted

According to the advisory, traffic congestion is likely on several major stretches during peak movement hours.

The affected roads include JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road, Chaman Lal Marg, Ajmeri Gate and Minto Road.

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Commuters have been advised to avoid these routes, especially during peak hours, to minimise delays. Authorities have indicated that diversions and restrictions may be imposed depending on the situation.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on key stretches, including Delhi Gate, Minto Road, Ajmeri Gate, Asaf Ali Road and the roads around Kamla Market.

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Additionally, no parking will be permitted on JLN Marg, Asaf Ali Road and Chaman Lal Marg, with illegally parked vehicles subject to towing.

Parking Arrangements

Visitors attending the rally have been advised to park their vehicles at Mata Sundari College parking.

Buses will drop passengers at Delhi Gate and will be parked at Rajghat. No buses will be allowed beyond Delhi Gate, as per the advisory.

Advisory for Commuters

The Delhi Traffic Police has urged commuters to plan their journeys in advance and avoid affected routes wherever possible.

People have also been advised to use alternative routes and opt for public transport such as the metro and buses to reduce congestion. Motorists are requested to follow directions issued by traffic personnel to ensure smooth traffic management.