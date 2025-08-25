Updated 25 August 2025 at 16:59 IST
Trading Week Trimmed: BSE & NSE Closed for Ganesh Chaturthi
Indian stock markets will remain shut on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi, leaving just four trading sessions in the last week of August. While equities pause mid-week, MCX and NCDEX will resume evening trade. September has no holidays, but closures are set in October for Gandhi Jayanti and Diwali.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Indian stock markets are set for a shortened trading week as both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Wednesday, August 27, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. The mid-week holiday comes amid one of the most widely celebrated festivals across India, especially in Maharashtra, where financial markets are headquartered.
Ganesh Chaturthi, which commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha—the elephant-headed deity revered as the harbinger of wisdom and prosperity—is observed with much devotion and grandeur. Idols of Ganesha are installed in homes and community pandals for ten days, culminating in visarjan (immersion ceremonies). This year, the festivities begin on August 27 with the main puja on the same day and conclude on September 6.
With the mid-week closure, active trading will be restricted to just four sessions in the last week of August—Monday (August 25), Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Regular weekend breaks on August 30 and 31 further limit market activity. The holiday follows the Independence Day closure on August 15, making August a relatively lean month for traders and investors.
Also Read: Stock Market Holidays July 2025: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed On These Days This Month - Full List | Republic World
For retail and institutional participants, market holidays are more than just a break. They affect intraday opportunities, settlement cycles, and rollover positions. Investors looking to time large trades, particularly around derivative expiry or corporate announcements, will need to adjust their strategies to account for these interruptions.
In the commodities segment, both the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will halt trading during the morning session on August 27 but will resume operations post 5 p.m. IST.
Looking ahead, September is expected to run without any special holidays apart from routine weekends. However, October will bring closures on October 2 for Gandhi Jayanti and October 21–22 for Diwali. Muhurat trading, the symbolic evening session conducted during Diwali, is scheduled for October 21.
Published By : Avishek Banerjee
Published On: 25 August 2025 at 16:59 IST