Trading Week Trimmed: BSE & NSE Closed for Ganesh Chaturthi

Indian stock markets are set for a shortened trading week as both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Wednesday, August 27, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi. The mid-week holiday comes amid one of the most widely celebrated festivals across India, especially in Maharashtra, where financial markets are headquartered.



Ganesh Chaturthi, which commemorates the birth of Lord Ganesha—the elephant-headed deity revered as the harbinger of wisdom and prosperity—is observed with much devotion and grandeur. Idols of Ganesha are installed in homes and community pandals for ten days, culminating in visarjan (immersion ceremonies). This year, the festivities begin on August 27 with the main puja on the same day and conclude on September 6.



With the mid-week closure, active trading will be restricted to just four sessions in the last week of August—Monday (August 25), Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Regular weekend breaks on August 30 and 31 further limit market activity. The holiday follows the Independence Day closure on August 15, making August a relatively lean month for traders and investors.