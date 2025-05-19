Traffic Fines in India Cross Rs 12,000 Crore, Surpass GDP of Several Nations: Survey

India's traffic law enforcement crisis has been laid bare. The survey by Car24 reveals that in 2024 alone, over 8 crore traffic challans were issued across the country, amounting to a staggering Rs 12,000 crore in fines more than the GDP of several smaller nations. Yet, despite this astronomical figure, nearly Rs 9,000 crore worth of these fines remain unpaid, raising serious questions about both accountability and the effectiveness of enforcement mechanisms.

The report estimates that out of India's 140 crore population, only around 11 crore people own vehicles. This implies that almost every second vehicle has been fined at least once, painting a troubling picture of traffic discipline—or the lack thereof.

What’s more alarming is the mindset behind rule compliance. The survey found that only 43.9% of drivers said they follow traffic rules irrespective of police presence. In contrast, a sizable 31.2% admitted to adjusting their behavior only when they suspect law enforcement is nearby, while 17.6% confessed to actively monitoring their surroundings to dodge fines. These findings suggest that for many Indian drivers, traffic rules are optional unless a cop is in sight.

The behavior shift becomes even more apparent when drivers spot traffic police on duty. Over half (51.3%) said they immediately check their speed and follow the rules. Another 34.6% slow down instinctively, even if they aren’t breaking any laws, while 12.9% confessed to changing their driving patterns or taking detours to avoid being caught.

Surveillance cameras, which were expected to be a deterrent, have had mixed results. While 47 per cent of respondents claimed they drive consistently regardless of camera presence, 36.8 per cent said they slow down only when they see a camera. Interestingly, 15.3 per cent confessed to reacting only to speed cameras, ignoring other types altogether.

Experts believe this reflects a deeper issue—compliance driven by fear, not habit. The survey reinforces the idea that unless penalties are enforced swiftly and strictly, surveillance alone cannot bring about lasting behavioral change.