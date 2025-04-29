Trent Q4 Results 2025: Tata Group Firm Sees 56% Drop In Profit, Declares 500% Dividend - Check Details

Trent, a Tata Group company has announced its quarterly earnings for the year ended 31st March, 2025. | Image: Westside

Trent Q4 Results 2025: Trent, a Tata Group company, has reported its quarterly earnings for the year ending 31st March 2025. The company’s consolidated net profit for this quarter was Rs 311.60 crore, a significant drop from Rs 712 crore in the same quarter last year, marking a decline of 56.3%.

However, revenue from operations grew by 27.88%, reaching Rs 4216.94 crore, up from Rs 3297.70 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Trent Dividend 2025

The company, which operates brands like Zudio and Westside, also announced a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, subject to shareholder approval.

Trent Stores And Revenue

As of 31st March 2025, Trent’s store portfolio included 248 Westside stores, 765 Zudio stores (including 2 in the UAE), and 30 stores in other lifestyle concepts.

For the quarter, Westside added 13 new stores, while Zudio opened 132, and the company as a whole added 24 new stores. On an annual basis, Trent’s revenue grew by 39%, from Rs 12,669 crore in FY24 to Rs 17,624 crore in FY25.

Trent Q3 FY25 Results

Trent reported a 34 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 496.54 crore in the December quarter, helped by the expansion of the store network and increase in attractive value propositions. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 370.64 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Trent Ltd, which operates retail stores under the brand names Westside, Zudio and Star.

Its consolidated revenue from operations grew 34.32 per cent to Rs 4,656.56 crore during the quarter under review. It stood at Rs 3,466.62 crore in the year-ago period, it added. The company's total expenses increased 32 per cent to Rs 4,096.08 crore in the December quarter.