Trent Share Price Crashes Over 9%: What’s Behind The Fall In Zudio’s Parent Company?

Tata Group–backed company Trent’s share price plunged over 9% in early trade today and hit an intraday low of Rs 5,652.

On NSE, the stock opened at Rs 5,675.00 and went a low as Rs 5,652.00, and at the moment of writing this story, the stock is trading at Rs 5,726.00 or down by 465.00 or 7.51 %.



Trent Share Price Today

A similar trend is going on BSE, the stock opened at Rs 5700.00 and went a low as Rs 5653.00, and at the moment of writing this story, the stock is trading at 5729.95, down by 456.45 pts or -7.38% at 9:46 am.

What's Behind the Downfall?

Today, Trent's stock took a hit following a downgrade by domestic brokerage firm Nuvama to 'Hold'. The downgrade reflects concerns over a slowdown in Trent's core fashion business and a perceived mismatch between current growth trends and the stock's high valuation.



At Trent's recent AGM, management forecasted a modest 20% growth for Q1FY26E in its fashion segment, significantly lower than its robust 35% CAGR over FY20-25. Despite reiterating ambitions for 25%+ growth in the coming years, Nuvama noted that current performance falls short of these targets. Consequently, the brokerage revised downward its revenue estimates for FY26E/27E by 5–6% and EBITDA projections by 9–12%.



Trent remains optimistic about scaling its revenue tenfold, with recent achievements doubling revenue since FY23. Expansion plans include adding approximately 250 new stores across formats in FY26. Nuvama acknowledged these ambitions but cautioned that meaningful financial impact may take time.



Highlighting potential growth drivers like Zudio Beauty and Star Bazaar, Trent is laying the groundwork for these newer verticals. Nuvama expressed confidence in management's execution but emphasised the need for stabilisation before scaling, particularly for Zudio Beauty.



Read More - SEBI Banned Jane Street After Rs 36,500 Cr Windfall in India - Details



Regarding Star Bazaar, management aims for it to surpass Westside and Zudio, leveraging opportunities in the food retail market. Trent clarified there are no plans to merge Star Bazaar with Big Basket, emphasising distinct positioning in product mix and pricing.



Trent Share Price Target

Despite these growth prospects, Nuvama cited near-term challenges in justifying Trent's current valuation, leading to the downgrade. The revised target price now stands at Rs 5,884, down from Rs 6,627, reflecting cautious optimism pending stronger performance in key growth areas like Zudio Beauty and Star Bazaar.

Disclaimer