Trent Stock Price: Why Zudio's Parent Firm Surged 4% Amid Market Weakness?

The share price of Tata Group subsidiary Trent surged as much as 4 per cent to hit an intra-day high of Rs 6,143.45 in trade on Monday, June 23, 2025, after being officially included in the BSE Sensex index today and fresh buying interest.

The surge continued consecutively amid market reeling under the pressure of geopolitical uncertainty further escalates by U.S' weekend attack on Iran's nuclear sites.

Trent has posted a 37 percent year-on-year jump in Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) to Rs 656 crore, considerably ahead of market expectations of Rs 580 crore. Margins also improved to 16 percent.

At 1:11 pm, shares of the company were trading at Rs 6,124, higher by 3.69 percent from the previous close. Trent shares are down nearly 15 percent since the beginning of the year.

The Tata Group stock has been garnering interest of investors regardless of the global cues adding pressure on Dalal Street.

Optimism surrounding the stock was fueled by the company’s continued commitment to its long-term target of achieving 25 per cent annual growth, with a focus on value fashion brand Zudio, expansion into micro-markets, and entry into new categories, the retailer told analysts at its investor day on June 18.

Earlier, the company, which operates brands like Zudio and Westside, also announced a dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, subject to shareholder approval.

Meanwhile, Trent’s store portfolio included 248 Westside stores, 765 Zudio stores, including 2 in the UAE, and 30 stores in other lifestyle concepts.

The company’s consolidated net profit for this quarter was Rs 311.60 crore, a significant drop from Rs 712 crore in the same quarter last year, marking a decline of 56.3 per cent.