TruAlt Bioenergy IPO Closes Today: Check GMP, Subscription Status & What Investors Must Know Before Listing

TruAlt Bioenergy Limited, founded in 2021, is a dynamic player in the biofuel industry, specialising in high-quality ethanol production.

The IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 839.28 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 1.51 crore shares worth Rs 750 crore and an offer for sale of 0.18 crore shares aggregating to Rs 89.28 crore.

TruAlt Bioenergy IPO Price Band, Lot Size, and Key Details

The TruAlt Bioenergy IPO opened for subscription on September 25, 2025, and will close on September 29, 2025. As per the Market Tracker website, the share allotment is expected to be finalised on September 30, 2025, with the shares tentatively set to list on the BSE and NSE on October 3, 2025.

The IPO price range is Rs 472 to Rs 496 per share. The minimum application lot size is 30 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 14,880 for retail investors. For small Non-Institutional Investors (sNII), the minimum investment is 14 lots, totalling ₹208,320. For big Non-Institutional Investors (bNII), it is 68 lots, amounting to ₹1,011,840.

The book running lead manager is Dam Capital Advisors Ltd., and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd is the registrar of the issue.

Trualt Bioenergy IPO GMP Today

As of the morning of September 29, 2025, at 09:59 AM, the grey market premium (GMP) for TruAlt Bioenergy shares is Rs 109, according to the Market Tracker website. This indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 605 per share, approximately 21.98% higher than the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 496.

About The Company

TruAlt Bioenergy Limited, established in 2021, produces biofuels, primarily ethanol, with an installed capacity of 2,000 KLPD, making it one of India’s largest ethanol producers, holding a 3.6% market share in 2025.

The company operates five distilleries in Karnataka, four using molasses and syrup-based feedstocks, and its subsidiary, Leafinity, runs a compressed biogas (CBG) plant with a 10.20 TPD capacity.

Trualt has signed MoUs with a Japanese gas company and Sumitomo Corporation to expand CBG production. It also plans to venture into second-generation ethanol, sustainable aviation fuel, and Mevalonolactone (MVL) and allied biochemicals.