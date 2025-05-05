Trump Decides To Keep Crypto Away From China, Announces 100% Tariff On Foreign-Made Films

While speaking to reporters on Monday, United States President Donald trump said that other nations have been stealing the movies, further adding that he would add 100% tariff on foreign-made films.

The US President has also reopened the notorious Alcatraz prison and expanded it on an island near San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.

Trump To Charge Tariffs For Films Now?

At the re-opening while speaking to reporters Trump said, "I've done some very strong research over the last week and we are making very few movies now. Hollywood is being destroyed. Now you have an incompetent grocery, incompetent governor that allowed that to happen. So I'm not just claiming other nations, but other nations, a lot of them have stolen our movie industry."

Trump added that if they are not willing to make a movie inside the United States, then they should have a tariff when movies should come in.

He added that the governments are actually supporting them by giving them 'big money', seeing it as a potential threat to the US.

The United States President added that he has had some good conversations about Russia and Ukraine.

Trump Wishes To Keep Crypto From China

While Senate Democrats have been supportive of crypto bills, this is because of the fact that the US President Donald Trump and his family are not involved in crypto companies while in office.