'Trump Needs A Psychiatrist': Retd Major General Kakkar On US Pres' BRICS Remark

In response to US President Donald Trump's claims of nations dropping out of BRICS, Retired Major General Harsha Kakkar said with India as BRICS President countries are lining up to join this inter-governmental organisation.

He said, "Seriously @realDonaldTrump needs a psychiatrist. Nations are lining to join BRICS, not leaving it. India is the President for 2026. Trump needs to get his facts right.'

This comes after Trump painted BRICS as an enemy of the dollar saying, "BRICS was an attack on the dollar and I said, you want to play that game, I'm going to put tariffs on all of your products coming into the US. They said, like I said, we're dropping out of BRICS...They don't even talk about it anymore..."

Further, he said, "I told anybody who wants to be in BRICS, that's fine, but we're going to put tariffs on your nation. Everybody dropped out. They're all dropping out of BRICS."

Meanwhile, Trump's statement seem to be a direct contradiction of facts as BRICS constitutes of 55 per cent of the global population and 46 per cent of GDP.

The BRICS grouping, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has recently expanded to include new members. Seen as a key group representing emerging economies, the bloc has expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates in recent years.

Earlier, Trump has dubbed BRICS as a coalition of nations working against American interests.