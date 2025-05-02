Trump Proposes $163 Billion Budget Cut: Boost for Defence and Border Security

The U.S. President Donald Trump's administration proposed a $163 billion cut to the federal budget for the coming year. The new budget plan seeks to significantly boost military spending, with a 13% increase in defense funds and a nearly 65% hike in homeland security spending. Meanwhile, non-defense discretionary spending would be slashed by 23%, the lowest since 2017.

The ‘Skinny Budget’



The budget, referred to as a "skinny budget," outlines the administration's priorities and sets a framework for Republican lawmakers to create more detailed spending bills. The plan also pushes for cuts to federal bureaucracy while focusing on strengthening the armed forces and border security.

Allegations of Favoritism

Critics, including top Democrats like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, argue that the budget disproportionately benefits the wealthy and large corporations while slashing essential services such as healthcare and education. Schumer condemned Trump's budget as an attack on working-class Americans, pointing to cuts in programs vital for low-income families.

Rising National Debt

With a growing national debt of $36 trillion, there are concerns that Trump's proposed budget and his 2017 tax cuts may exacerbate fiscal instability. The extension of tax cuts, which nonpartisan analysts predict could add $5 trillion to the debt, raises questions about how sustainable these fiscal policies are in the long term.

Tax Cuts and Spending

Trump is pushing for an extension of his 2017 tax cuts, which Republicans in Congress hope to enact by July 4. The move is part of a broader strategy to reduce the fiscal deficit, but growing stress in the U.S. economy, exacerbated by Trump’s tariff hikes, could complicate the situation. The administration is also eyeing further cuts to federal programs, including the Department of Education, while maintaining funding for children from low-income families.

