India Suspends Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif's YouTube Channel After Top Pak Actors

New Delhi: As tension between India and Pakistan escalates over the Pahalganm terror attack, Indian government has suspended the YouTube channel of Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. India has also suspended the social media accounts of top Pakistani actors that include Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir and Sajal Aly.

The action comes in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, prompting India to intensify its crackdown on Pakistani digital presence.

The Indian government cited national security concerns as the primary reason for blocking Sharif’s channel. The suspension is part of a broader effort to curb misinformation and anti-India propaganda originating from Pakistan.

Officials stated that the move aligns with India's digital response strategy, which has already led to the banning of multiple Pakistani YouTube channels and social media accounts.

The suspension of Shehbaz Sharif’s channel is expected to further strain diplomatic ties between India and Pakistan. The Pakistani government has yet to issue an official response.

The Instagram accounts of Pakistan cricket team star players were blocked in India following the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam. Pakistan cricketers like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi had their accounts blocked in India alongside popular actors and actresses like Hania Aamir and Ali Fazal. Even the Instagram account of Olympic gold medalist javellin thrower Arshad Nadeem was blocked on Thursday.

Apart from Sharif’s channel, India has also blocked 16 prominent Pakistani YouTube channels, including major news outlets such as Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Geo News, and Bol News.

These channels, collectively boasting over 63 million subscribers, were accused of spreading provocative content and misinformation against India and its security forces.