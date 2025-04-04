Trump's Huge Climbdown On China, Says Tariff Will Be Reduced If Tik Tok Terms Are Met

Donald Trump on Friday said on Truth Social that his administration has been working very hard on a deal to 'SAVE TIKTOK' and that they have made tremendous progress.

While Trump had pressed China with 34% of additional reciprocal tariffs, China also as a retaliatory measure imposed 34% tariffs on all goods imported from the US starting on April 10.

To this Donald Trump had responded on Truth Social saying, "CHINA PLAYED IT WRONG, THEY PANICKED - THE ONE THING THEY CANNOT AFFORD TO DO!"

Beijing has also filed a formal complaint against the United States with the World Trade Organization (WTO), because their tariff policies seriously violate WTO rules, while undermining the international economic trade order.

What Did Donald Trump Say In His Post On Truth Social?

According to Trump, his administration has made tremendous progress in its deal to 'SAVE TIKTOK'.

"The Deal requires more work to ensure all necessary approvals are signed, which is why I am signing an Executive Order to keep TikTok up and running for an additional 75 days."

He added that he hopes to continue in good faith with China, who he understands are not very happy with their decision of imposing reciprocal tariffs. But he also added in brackets that it is necessary for 'Fair and Balanced Trade between China and the USA!'

Trump added that he doesn't want TikTok to "go dark" but is looking forward to working with TikTok and China to close the deal.

Tariffs Give Us Great Power To Negotiate

Additionally, while speaking to reporters, US President Donald Trump said that they have a situation with TikTok where tariffs give them a great power to negotiate.

"I've used them very well in the first administration but now we are taking it to a whole new level because its a worldwide situation and it is very exciting to see," he said.

He added that he thinks that China would maybe call and say that they are very upset with tariffs and maybe they want to get a little bit of something, "you know maybe get TikTok approved," Trump suggested.

Currently, the ball is in China's court as to what the country wishes to do with respect to the TikTok deal and its tariff situation.

Tariff Troubles

Donald Trump in his widely awaited 'Liberation Day' address imposed reciprocal tariffs on more than 180 countries and territories on Wednesday.