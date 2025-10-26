Republic World
Updated 26 October 2025 at 11:25 IST

Trump Signs Economic Agreements With Thailand, Cambodia

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed an agreement with Cambodia on reciprocal trade and a U.S. deal with Thailand on critical minerals during a regional summit

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed an agreement with Cambodia on reciprocal trade and a U.S. deal with Thailand on critical minerals during a regional summit.

A White House official said Trump would also sign a critical minerals agreement with Malaysia during the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur.

The deals were signed after a ceremony with the countries' leaders on an expanded ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia. 

