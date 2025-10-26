Updated 26 October 2025 at 11:25 IST
Trump Signs Economic Agreements With Thailand, Cambodia
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed an agreement with Cambodia on reciprocal trade and a U.S. deal with Thailand on critical minerals during a regional summit
- Republic Business
- 1 min read
TRUMP | Image: ANI
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed
U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday signed an agreement with Cambodia on reciprocal trade and a U.S. deal with Thailand on critical minerals during a regional summit.
A White House official said Trump would also sign a critical minerals agreement with Malaysia during the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur.
Advertisement
The deals were signed after a ceremony with the countries' leaders on an expanded ceasefire agreement between Thailand and Cambodia.
Published By : Gunjan Rajput
Published On: 26 October 2025 at 11:25 IST