Trump-Tariffs-Tatas: All Hit Pause Buttons, TaMo Rolls Out Massive Discounts As Pressures Build

At a time when most car manufacturers are increasing prices, Tata Motors is taking a different route by rolling out discount offers on a wide selection of its models this month. The offers span both 2024 and 2025 Manufacturing Year (MY) vehicles, including popular models such as the Altroz, Punch, Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. Depending on the variant, buyers can benefit from cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and scrappage incentives.

Tata Altroz

The most significant deal this month comes with the MY2024 Altroz Racer, which carries a total benefit of up to Rs 1.35 lakh. This includes Rs 85,000 as a direct cash discount and Rs 50,000 as an exchange or scrappage bonus. Other MY2024 Altroz variants—including petrol, diesel, and CNG trims—are being offered with discounts of up to Rs 1 lakh. Meanwhile, MY2025 Altroz models are eligible for benefits reaching Rs 45,000.

Tata Harrier & Safari

Buyers looking at the midsize and larger SUVs in Tata’s stable can enjoy discounts of up to Rs 75,000 on the MY2024 Harrier and Safari. These benefits include Rs 50,000 off in cash and an exchange or scrappage bonus worth Rs 25,000. The latest 2025 models of both SUVs are available with savings of up to Rs 50,000.

Tata Nexon

Tata’s best-selling compact SUV, the Nexon, also gets generous discounts. MY2024 models are being offered with total benefits up to Rs 45,000, which comprises a Rs 35,000 cash discount and Rs 10,000 exchange bonus. For 2025 variants, the offer is limited to a Rs 15,000 bonus on exchange or scrappage.

Tata Tiago & Tigor

Tata's entry-level models, the Tiago and Tigor, are also a part of the April discount lineup. The MY2024 Tiago is available with benefits up to Rs 35,000, while the Tigor offers savings of up to Rs 45,000. For MY2025 models (excluding the base Tiago XE), the discounts stand at Rs 25,000 for the Tiago and Rs 30,000 for the Tigor.

Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv, the brand’s new coupe SUV, is being offered with a Rs 30,000 cash discount on petrol and diesel variants from the 2024 manufacturing batch. However, no offers are currently applicable to the 2025 editions.

Tata Punch

Rounding off the lineup is the Tata Punch, which receives discounts of up to Rs 25,000 on MY2024 models. MY2025 variants come with a Rs 10,000 cash discount and an additional Rs 15,000 as an exchange or scrappage bonus.