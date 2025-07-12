Trump Threatens 30% Tariffs on EU and Mexico Imports, Sparking Global Market Jitters

Global markets braced for fresh trade turbulence after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to impose 30% tariffs on imports from the European Union and Mexico, reigniting investor concerns about a potential escalation in global trade tensions.



Posting on social media Saturday, Trump set an August 1 deadline for the new tariffs to take effect. The move follows weeks of stalled negotiations with key U.S. trading partners, and comes after a series of new tariff announcements on other countries, including Japan, South Korea, Canada, and Brazil, and a steep 50% tariff on copper.



The European Union, Washington’s largest trade and investment partner, had hoped to secure a comprehensive deal but now faces the risk of significant new barriers. Three EU officials told Reuters that Trump’s threat was likely a hardline negotiating tactic.



Analysts say the White House strategy resembles an “escalate to de-escalate” approach aimed at extracting concessions. Michael Brown, senior market strategist at Pepperstone, warned that the EU could respond with countermeasures, risking a trade clash reminiscent of April’s "Liberation Day" tariffs that sent markets into turmoil.



“Depending on the next 24 hours or so, the knee-jerk reaction is euro-negative and eurozone asset-negative,” Brown said. “Then calmer heads may see it as a negotiating gambit.”

Markets reacted cautiously. The S&P 500 (.SPX) closed down just 0.3% for the week, hovering near record highs despite trade worries. In Europe, the STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 1% on Friday, its largest single-day decline in over three months, breaking a four-day winning streak.



Mexico, whose economy is heavily reliant on exports to the U.S., faces particular vulnerability amid renewed uncertainty.

U.S. stocks had largely recovered from an April plunge sparked by Trump’s initial global tariff threats. While the CBOE Volatility Index (.VIX) hit a nearly five-month low on Thursday at 15.78, it edged back above 16 on Friday as traders recalibrated expectations.



Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay, warned that markets may not have fully priced in Trump’s protectionist agenda.

“A moment of capitulation is coming, in financial markets, or in the White House itself,” he said.



Citi strategist Scott Chronert said positive trade news would be needed before the August 1 deadline to support recent equity gains.



UBS economists noted the average U.S. tariff rate has surged from 2.5% at the start of the year to around 16%, and would rise to about 18% if this week’s announcements are enacted.



With less than three weeks to resolve differences, investors remain on edge, watching whether Trump’s threats will lead to meaningful negotiations—or a damaging new phase in the global trade war.



