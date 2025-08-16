Trump–Putin Alaska Talks Fail: What It Means For India Amid US Tariffs And Russian Oil Trade

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Alaska ended without any agreement. | Image: X

The much-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska ended without any agreement on ending the war in Ukraine.

The failed talks have created fresh uncertainty for India, which is now caught between its growing energy dependence on Russian crude and Washington’s escalating tariff measures.

Trump’s warning on tariffs

Speaking to Fox News after the summit, Trump said he does not need to impose retaliatory tariffs on China immediately for buying Russian oil, though he may revisit the issue “in two or three weeks.”

He explained, “Well, because of what happened today, I think I don’t have to think about that. Now, I may have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks or something, but we don’t have to think about that right now. I think, you know, the meeting went very well.”

Trump has repeatedly threatened sanctions on nations that continue to purchase Russian crude, saying these imports “fuel” Moscow’s war machine. India and China are Russia’s two largest customers, with Beijing ranked first.

New tariffs on India

Unlike China, India has already been directly targeted. Last week, Trump announced an additional 25% tariff on Indian exports, raising overall duties to 50%.

These tariffs, effective from August 27, will impact nearly $40 billion worth of Indian goods entering the US, excluding a few exempted items.

Trump defended the move by arguing that it had pressured Moscow. “When I told India that we’re going to charge you because you’re dealing with Russia and oil purchases, it essentially took them out of buying oil from Russia. And then they (Russia) called, and they wanted to meet,” Trump claimed.

“India was the second largest, and getting pretty close to China. China is the largest purchaser of Russian oil.”

India pushes back

New Delhi, however, strongly rejected Trump’s assertion that it had reduced imports.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a sharp statement: “India has not halted oil imports from Russia. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security.”

The MEA added that it was “extremely unfortunate” that the US chose to impose additional tariffs on India for actions that “several other countries are also taking in their own national interest.” It called the measures “unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.”

Risk of secondary sanctions

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had already cautioned that India could face even tougher measures. “We’ve put secondary tariffs on Indians for buying Russian oil. And I could see, if things don’t go well, then sanctions or secondary tariffs could go up,” he told Bloomberg TV ahead of the Alaska summit.

Trump himself has hinted that China could also face similar penalties, saying, “If I did what’s called a secondary sanction, or a secondary tariff, it would be very devastating from their standpoint. If I have to do it, I’ll do it. Maybe I won’t have to do it.”

For now, Washington appears to be holding off on action against Beijing, possibly because of ongoing trade negotiations between the two countries. But for India, tariffs are already in place and could intensify further.

India’s reliance on Russian oil

Trump insists that Russia has already “lost India as a client,” but official trade data suggests otherwise.

Despite US pressure, India’s oil imports from Russia continue to rise. According to data from energy provider Kpler, crude imports rose to 2 million barrels per day in the first half of August, up from 1.6 million barrels in July. This lifted Russia’s share to 38% of India’s total crude imports.

The increase has come largely at the expense of supplies from Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Imports from Iraq fell to 730,000 barrels per day in August from 907,000 in July, while Saudi supplies dropped to 526,000 barrels per day from 700,000. The US ranked fifth with 264,000 barrels per day.

India, the world’s third-largest oil importer, has sharply increased purchases from Russia since the Ukraine war began in February 2022. Before the war, Russian oil accounted for less than 0.2% of India’s crude intake. Today, it makes up nearly 35–40%.

Discounts, which once touched $40 per barrel, have narrowed to around $2 per barrel in recent weeks.

What next for India?

The failure of the Trump–Putin Alaska summit has put India in a difficult position. On one hand, cheap Russian oil remains crucial for its energy security. On the other hand, higher US tariffs threaten to hurt exporters, especially in sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and IT services.

With Washington calling India’s Russian oil imports an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to US national security, New Delhi faces the challenge of balancing ties with both Moscow and Washington.