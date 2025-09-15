Trump’s Top Trade Aide To Land In New Delhi Tonight: US–India Talks To Resume Tomorrow

India-US Trade Deal: Agriculture Likely To Be Exempted From Tariffs, Interim Deal Expected By July 8 | Image: Republic

US India Trade Deal: In a renewed push to strengthen economic ties, US chief negotiator Steven Charles Witkoff is set to arrive in New Delhi tonight, paving the way for the sixth round of India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) negotiations, which will begin on Tuesday.

A government official confirmed the development, he told ANI, “The US chief negotiator is arriving in India tonight. Both sides will resume trade talks tomorrow, and we are hopeful of constructive progress.”

Background of Strain

The BTA aims to more than double bilateral trade from the current $191 billion to $500 billion by 2030.

However, negotiations have faced multiple hurdles. The sixth round, initially scheduled for August 25, was postponed after Washington pulled its negotiators, citing rising tensions under the Trump administration.

On August 27, the US imposed sweeping 50% tariffs on Indian goods. Half of this was described as a penalty for India’s purchase of Russian oil.

Labour-intensive sectors such as shrimp, textiles, leather, and footwear have been particularly hit. India’s exports to the US dropped to $ 6.86 billion in July, down from $ 8.01 billion the previous month.

Washington has also sought reduced tariffs on American exports like corn, soybeans, apples, almonds, and ethanol, along with greater access for US dairy products, demands New Delhi argues would harm small and marginal farmers.

Amid this backdrop, tensions peaked when President Donald Trump remarked, “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to the deepest, darkest, China,” after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared alongside Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin.

Signs of a Thaw

Despite the sharp rhetoric, both leaders have since struck a conciliatory tone.

Trump recently posted, “I am pleased to announce that India and the United States are continuing negotiations to address the trade barriers between our two nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our great countries!”

Responding on X, Prime Minister Modi wrote, “India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership.”

Ongoing Negotiations

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that New Delhi remains in “active dialogue” with Washington. He noted, “We are in active dialogue with USA and New Zealand,” while also pointing to parallel negotiations with the European Union and upcoming agreements with Australia and Oman.

India has already concluded trade pacts with Mauritius, the EFTA bloc, the UK, UAE, and Australia. A second tranche of the India-Australia agreement is expected soon.