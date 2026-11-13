TSMC Confirms Employee Data Leak, Hackers Claim Access To 46,000 Records

New Delhi: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), one of the world's largest chipmakers, has been hit by a major employee data breach, with hackers claiming to have accessed approximately 46,000 records.

The company confirmed that personal information belonging to some of its current and former employees had been made available on an external website without authorisation. However, it maintained that there was no evidence of its internal systems being compromised.

In an official statement, TSMC said, "TSMC has found that some of our current and former employee data was made available on an external website without authorization. Currently, we have found no evidence that TSMC systems have been compromised."

The company clarified that the exposed information matched data stored in the systems of a third-party cloud service provider and was not connected to its business operations or customer-related information.

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"This information has been verified to match data stored in the system services of a cloud service provider, but is unrelated to the company's operations or customer-related data," TSMC stated.

According to Central News Agency (Taiwan), hackers claimed to have obtained approximately 6.9 GB of data containing personal information of around 46,000 current and former employees.

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It reported that the hackers were demanding 3 Bitcoin for the records and had warned that the information could be made public if no buyer emerged within a week.

The compromised information reportedly includes employees' names, national identification numbers, residential addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, banking details, job titles and emergency contact information.

Meanwhile, TSMC said it had begun notifying affected employees and was providing them with necessary assistance.

"We have been informing impacted personnel and are providing them with necessary support," the company said.

The chipmaker further stated that it was working with the cloud service provider, relevant investigating authorities and an independent cybersecurity agency to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"TSMC has engaged with both the cloud service vendor, the relevant investigating authorities, and a third-party cybersecurity agency to jointly ascertain the facts and take necessary actions," the company said.

TSMC reiterated its commitment to protecting employee privacy and safeguarding data security.