TVS Motor Company Q4 Results 2025: Net Profit Soars 67% Up To Rs 648 Crore - Check Earning Details

TVS Motor Company Q4 Results 2025: TVS Motor Company's consolidated net profit has increased by Rs 261.18 crore, rising from Rs 386.98 crore in the same quarter of the previous year to Rs 648.16 crore. This represents a significant growth of 67.5%, reflecting a strong improvement in the company's financial performance over the past year.

TVS Motor Company has reported impressive financial results for the year ending March 2025. The company’s operating EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization) improved by 120 basis points, reaching 12.3% compared to the previous year.

Before Tax (PBT) for the year grew by 31%, reaching Rs 3,629 Crores, up from Rs 2,781 Crores in the previous year. The company’s Profit After Tax (PAT) also saw a significant increase, rising to Rs 2,711 Crores, compared to Rs 2,083 Crores in the year ending March 2024.

TVS Motor Company Q4 Results 2025 Highlights

In the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25, TVS Motor Company saw a 17% growth in revenue from operations, which reached Rs 9,550 Crores, compared to Rs 8,169 Crores in the same quarter of the previous year. The company achieved its highest-ever Operating EBITDA of Rs 1,333 Crores in Q4, a significant increase from Rs 926 Crores in Q4 of 2023-24. Profit Before Tax for the fourth quarter was Rs 1,112 Crores, compared to Rs 672 Crores in Q4 of the previous year.

A key highlight for the quarter was the recognition of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) for the full financial year 2024-25, in line with the Ministry of Heavy Industries' Standard Operating Procedures. TVS Motor's operating EBITDA margin in Q4 stood at 14.0%, and excluding the PLI benefit from previous quarters, the margin was 12.5%, compared to 11.3% in the same quarter last year.

Sales Performance for FY 2024-25

TVS Motor’s overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales grew by 13% in FY 2024-25, totalling 47.44 Lakh units, up from 41.91 Lakh units in FY 2023-24. Motorcycle sales for the year increased by 10%, reaching 21.95 Lakh units, compared to 19.90 Lakh units in the previous year.

Scooter sales also saw strong growth, rising by 21% to 19.04 Lakh units, compared to 15.70 Lakh units in FY 2023-24. The company’s electric vehicle (EV) sales grew by 44%, reaching 2.79 Lakh units, up from 1.94 Lakh units in the previous year. TVS Motor now boasts over five lakh delighted EV customers.

However, three-wheeler sales decreased slightly, with 1.35 Lakh units sold in FY 2024-25, compared to 1.46 Lakh units in FY 2023-24.

Sales Performance for Q4 2024-25

In the fourth quarter of FY 2024-25, TVS Motor Company achieved a 14% increase in overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, reaching 12.16 Lakh units, compared to 10.63 Lakh units in Q4 of 2023-24. Motorcycle sales grew by 10%, reaching 5.64 Lakh units, up from 5.11 Lakh units in the same quarter last year. Scooter sales surged by 27%, with 5.02 Lakh units sold in Q4, compared to 3.96 Lakh units in Q4 of 2023-24.