'Two Great Countries Will Get This Solved': Scott Bessent Amid Weakening India-US Ties

While condemning Kremlin's war activities in Kyiv, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent voiced his faith in India-US bilateral ties in the backdrop of 50 per cent of tariffs imposed by Trump on the fastest growing economy.

On a cautionary note, he said the United States was also re-evaluating its approach after Russia did not fulfil commitments made during recently held significant meetings in Anchorage, Alaska, and a phone call afterwards with US President Donald Trump.

Scott Bessent Reiterates Confidence In US-India Ties

The US Treasury Secretary washed away concerns with PM Modi's bonhomie with Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the SCO Summit held this year in Tianjin, China.

"This is a longstanding meeting, it's called the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and I think it's largely performative," Bessent said in an interview to Fox News at Martin's Tavern in Washington.

In an environment where trade ties between both countries is weakening, Bessent held onto the stance that Washington still maintains confidence in the long-term relationship.

"I think at the end of the day, two great countries will get this solved. But the Indians have not been great actors in terms of buying Russian oil and then reselling it, financing the Russian war effort in Ukraine," he said.

Is The US Considering all possible options?

"I think everything's on the table. President Putin, since the historic meeting in Anchorage, since the phone call, when the European leaders and President Zelensky were at the White House the following Monday, has done the opposite of following through on what he indicated he wanted to do," the US Treasury Secretary said.

"As a matter of fact, he has, in a despicable, despicable manner, increased the bombing campaign. So, I think with President Trump, all options are on the table, and I think we'll be examining those very closely this week," he added.

Russia's latest attack on Kyiv

Scott Bessent's remarks come after Russia latest airstrikes on Ukrainian cities, including an attack on Kyiv last week.

According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russia launched two large-scale attacks last week.

On Friday, Zelenskyy posted on X that a Russian strike on a residential building in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district resulted in 22 deaths, including four children.