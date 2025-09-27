UAE Regulator Bars HDFC Bank's DIFC Branch from Onboarding New Clients Amid Compliance Concerns

The directive prohibits the branch from soliciting or conducting business with new clients who had not completed the onboarding process by that date. The restrictions encompass a range of financial services activities, including advising on financial products, arranging investment deals, arranging or advising on credit, and custody-related services.



Impact on Existing Clients

The DFSA's order does not affect existing clients of the DIFC branch. Clients who had previously received financial services but were not formally onboarded may still be accommodated. The branch is prohibited from engaging in financial promotions or onboarding new clients until the DFSA issues an amendment or revocation in writing.



HDFC Bank's Response

In a statement, HDFC Bank clarified that the DIFC branch's operations are not material to the bank's overall financial position, and no significant financial impact is expected. As of September 23, 2025, the branch had 1,489 onboarded customers, including joint holders. The bank has initiated necessary steps to comply with the DFSA's directives and is committed to cooperating with the regulator to address the concerns promptly.