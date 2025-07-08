UAE Visa To Cost You Your Privacy At Rs 23 Lakh: All You Need To Know

The United Arab Emirates' (UAE) new nomination-based Golden Visa scheme for Indians promises lifetime residency at a one-time cost of AED 1,00,000 (nearly Rs 23.3 lakh).

But this is not all that it is costing you.

There is a latent cost which includes intense background scrutiny, including severe checks on your social media activity.

Privacy Issues

Before applicants can get granted a lifetime residency, they need to go through this social media scrutiny, whose criteria is similar to those for the US visa requirements. Applicants need to disclose their social media handles and make them accessible to authorities.

However, the exact criteria is not specified anywhere.

Additionally, under the "new nomination-based visa policy," Indians can now enjoy the UAE's Golden Visa for life by paying a fee of AED 1,00,000 (INR around 23.30 lakh).

Up until now, one of the ways to get Dubai's Golden Visa from India was to invest in property whose value should be at least AED Two Million (Rs 4.66 crore), or invest a large amount in business in the country.

Key Benefits Of UAE Golden Visa

Here are some of the key benefits of the UAE Golden Visa: