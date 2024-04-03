UFlex Begins Commercial Production of Poly-Condensed Polyester Chips in Panipat,

Advertisement

Production expansion: UFlex, India’s largest multinational flexible packaging and solutions company, announces a significant milestone in its global journey of expansion and innovation. Starting March 31, 2024, the company has successfully commenced commercialising poly-condensed polyester chips at its manufacturing facility in Panipat, India. In addition, it announced the commissioning of a 6.5-meter-wide Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Line with an installed capacity of 18,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA) in Russia through its subsidiary Flex Films Rus LLC, Russia.

UFlex’s polyester chips manufacturing plant has an impressive installed capacity of 168,000 metric tons per annum (MTPA) and reaffirms the company’s commitment to expanding its vertical integration footprint. The Panipat plant will primarily manufacture poly-condensed polyester chips, which is a key raw material required to produce BOPET packaging films. In addition to catering to its in-house packaging film production, the facility will cater to third-party customers, contributing to the growth and sustainability of the packaging film industry in India. The Panipat facility complements the company's packaging films India footprint in Noida, the National Capital Region, and Dharwad, Karnataka, further solidifying UFlex's presence and capabilities in serving its packaging film customers across the country.

The CPP packaging film line in Russia will complement the existing capacity of one 8.7-meter-wide Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate (BOPET) Film Line with a capacity of 30,000 TPA and one 2.85-meter-wide plasma enhanced avant-garde metallizer with a capacity of 8,000 TPA.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Chaturvedi, Chairman and Managing Director, UFlex Limited, said, “We are extremely buoyant about the commissioning of our Polyester chips plant in Panipat, and the CPP line in Russia. Now more than ever, our customers are interested in reliability, speed, and quality in their supply chain, and this expansion will allow us to deliver on those expectations,”

“We are relying on our vertical integration strategy to meet the ever-increasing demand of the packaging industry and are betting on new capacities, expanded global footprint, and the ability to deliver quality, innovation, and customized solutions that the industry expects from UFlex. Leveraging advanced technology and sustainable practices, the company remains dedicated to delivering superior products and solutions that address the dynamic needs of the packaging market,” said Chaturvedi.