UIDAI Unveils Aadhaar FaceRD App With QR Code Digital Sharing To Enhance Security

In a move to improve digital identity experiences in India, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced an all-new Aadhar mobile application known as ‘Aadhar FaceRD’.

It's expected prove beneficial for individuals, who face difficulty with fingerprint-based verification such as senior citizens or those with worn fingerprints. UIDAI reports that over 150 million face authentications are already being processed each month.

In addition to biometric upgrades, the app allows users to share their Aadhaar details digitally by scanning or generating a QR code, eliminating the need for physical copies or photocopies of their identity documents.

On the other hand, privacy is considered pivotal givens individuals can share only selected information, such as name, masked Aadhaar number, or address based on consent and relevance.

This granular control ensures that users disclose only what is necessary, thereby significantly reducing the risk of identity misuse. All data exchanges are end-to-end encrypted, and the consent-based design prevents unauthorized access to personal information.

For travelers, it enables contactless and paperless identification at airports and railway stations. For citizens accessing welfare schemes or digital services, the app makes it easier to authenticate and receive benefits without visiting Aadhaar centers.

In the banking and fintech ecosystem, it streamlines e-KYC processes with real-time biometric verification. Furthermore, for businesses and institutions requiring identity checks such as telecom providers or educational institutions, the app provides a fast, secure, and fully digital alternative.