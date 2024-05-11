Advertisement

UK economy exists recession: Britain's economy experienced its most robust growth in nearly three years during the first quarter of 2024, marking a significant turnaround from the shallow recession of the previous year's second half. This surge in economic activity serves as a timely boon for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as he navigates the political landscape in the lead-up to an impending election.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.6 per cent in the January-to-March period, surpassing all expectations. This growth momentum, the strongest since the fourth quarter of 2021, exceeded projections from a Reuters poll of 39 economists, which had anticipated a more conservative 0.4 per cent expansion.

Sunak lauded the encouraging figures, describing them as indicative of the economy's positive trajectory. However, the opposition Labour Party, holding a considerable lead in opinion polls, criticised Sunak and Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt for being disconnected from the realities faced by ordinary citizens.

While Hunt hailed the growth as a sign of economic revitalization, Labour's Rachel Reeves rebuffed these assertions, cautioning against premature celebrations and highlighting persistent challenges facing households.

The Bank of England, maintaining interest rates at a 16-year high, had projected a more moderate growth rate of 0.4 per cent for the first quarter, with a subsequent 0.2 per cent rise expected in the second quarter.

Following the release of the ONS data, the British pound strengthened against the US dollar, reflecting market optimism surrounding the economic outlook.

March exhibited particularly robust growth, with a 0.4 per cent expansion, outpacing economist forecasts. Key sectors such as retail, public transport, haulage, and health services contributed to this upswing, buoyed in part by reduced disruptions from public-sector strikes. However, construction remained a weak spot, counterbalancing gains in other industries.

Despite the positive trajectory, Britain's recovery from the pandemic-induced downturn has been relatively sluggish compared to its global counterparts. The economy, while showing signs of improvement, remains just 1.7 per cent larger than its pre-pandemic level in late 2019, with only Germany among the G7 nations experiencing a slower rebound.

Analysts caution that challenges persist, including sluggish productivity growth and ongoing constraints on employment expansion. These factors, coupled with stagnant per capita GDP, underscore the continued pressure on living standards and the imperative for sustained economic reform initiatives.

(with Reuters inputs)