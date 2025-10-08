UK PM Keir Starmer’s Two Photos Are a Slap on Trump’s Dead Economy Cacophony Against India

The British Prime Minister’s first official trip to India comes with a clear objective — to strengthen trade and investment ties at a scale unseen before. | Image: Keir Starmer's X account

Those two images of Keir Starmer — stepping off the plane in Mumbai and walking amid a high-powered UK trade delegation — speak louder than any rhetoric about a “dead economy.” While some in the West, including U.S. President Donald Trump, have tried to downplay India’s economic momentum, Starmer’s visit sends a clear message: the world’s fastest-growing major economy is not to be underestimated.

The British Prime Minister’s first official trip to India comes with a clear objective — to strengthen trade and investment ties at a scale unseen before. Starmer is accompanied by a 125-member delegation of top British CEOs, entrepreneurs, academics, and cultural leaders, underscoring how seriously the UK is betting on India’s growth story.

His trip follows the landmark India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) signed in July, described by both governments as the most comprehensive accord India has ever concluded.

The agreement reduces India’s average tariffs on British goods from 15% to 3%, opening vast new opportunities for trade in automobiles, consumer goods, technology, and healthcare. British companies like Rolls-Royce, Diageo, British Airways, and the London Stock Exchange are part of the mission, looking to expand their footprint in India.

Meanwhile, small and medium-sized enterprises from across the UK see this as a gateway to one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

Starmer has called the deal “a launchpad for growth,” not just for British business but for global confidence in India’s economic rise. The pact is projected to boost bilateral trade by £25.5 billion annually, with UK exports to India expected to grow nearly 60%. For India, it promises fresh investments, technology transfers, and job creation — a partnership rooted in mutual economic ambition rather than political posturing, as per industry observers.

Beyond trade, the visit carries strong educational and cultural overtones. Fourteen British university vice-chancellors are exploring academic collaborations amid India’s soaring demand for higher education, while institutions like the British Film Institute and National Theatre are seeking co-production and cultural exchange partnerships.