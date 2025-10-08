‘From Trade To Trust’: Netizens React As UK PM Keir Starmer Lands In India With Record 125-Member Business Delegation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrives in Mumbai with the largest-ever UK trade delegation of 125 CEOs, entrepreneurs and cultural leaders on Tuesday. | Image: X

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s arrival in India on Tuesday with the largest-ever UK trade delegation of 125 CEOs, entrepreneurs and cultural leaders has set social media abuzz, with many describing it as a “historic reversal of roles” and “a sign of India’s growing global stature”.

The visit, which comes just months after the landmark UK-India trade agreement signed in July, is being viewed as more than symbolic diplomacy. The delegation includes top executives from BP, Rolls-Royce, British Airways and Barclays and aims to accelerate implementation of the deal across sectors such as technology, renewable energy, defence and education.

Praise For India’s Global Standing

Several users on X hailed the visit as evidence of India’s ascent as an economic powerhouse. “Gone are the days when our PM rushed to the airport for every Western leader’s arrival. Now, world leaders line up with CEOs in tow,” wrote one user.

Another commented, “Even after the UK-India FTA deal, Starmer comes with the biggest business delegation in modern British history. So much for those who called India a ‘dead economy’!”

One post that went viral read: “Britain positioning itself early for India’s rise to the world’s third-largest economy by 2028 shows strategic foresight.”

Strategic And Economic Optimism

Many described the move as both strategic and economic, seeing it as part of a wider realignment in global trade dynamics.

“This is not just a trade mission. It’s a tectonic shift. European powers are clearly recalibrating supply chains to a friendly, stable and fast-growing nation: India. Jai Hind!”

Others highlighted the mutual benefits of the partnership, while urging caution to ensure that gains are inclusive. “A significant visit indeed. True progress will depend on balanced trade benefits that reach small businesses and citizens, not just corporations,” on user posted on X.

National Pride And Symbolism

Several posts celebrated the symbolic weight of the visit. “Wasn’t the SIZE of the delegation amazing? Even our former colonial rulers now come seeking partnership. India’s growth under Modi ji has turned respect into opportunity,” an X user said.

Another remarked, “Historic visit, record delegation. Diplomacy tastes better when business is on the table!”

A New Era in UK-India Relations

Commentators and policy watchers framed Starmer’s visit as a defining moment in modern UK-India relations, transcending history and focusing on shared growth.

“This visit marks a significant chapter in the evolving partnership between two vibrant democracies,” one analyst wrote. “It’s a reflection of deep economic trust and a joint ambition to strengthen supply chains, boost investment and lead on climate and digital innovation,” another said.