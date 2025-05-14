UK: Your Next Study Destination? Concerns Rise Amid New Immigration and Visa Policies

The UK government, under Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has introduced a sweeping set of changes to its immigration system under the policy titled “Restoring Control Over the Immigration System”, announced on May 11, 2025. These changes have raised concerns among Indian students planning to pursue higher education in the UK, especially given the country's ongoing economic downturn.

Why Has the UK Introduced These Changes?



The move comes amid growing domestic concerns around economic stagnation, as GDP per capita has declined by 0.6% since 2022, despite high migration rates. The Labour Market Evidence Group (LME Group) pointed to persistent skill gaps, a lack of domestic workforce training, and a disproportionate rise in student visas for lower-ranked institutions, while applications to top 100 universities have declined.

In response, the UK government stated, “For years, we have had a system that encourages businesses to bring in lower-paid workers, rather than invest in our young people.”

What Are the New Policy Changes?

Key measures under the new policy include:

Increased Skilled Worker Visa Threshold: Eligibility now requires jobs at RQF Level 6 or above (equivalent to a bachelor’s degree), limiting lower-skilled migration.

Extended Residency Requirements: The period for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) has been doubled from 5 to 10 years, though fast-track options exist for high-contributing individuals.

Stricter English Language Requirements: These now apply to all visa routes, including dependents, with the aim of promoting social and cultural integration. “If you want to live in the UK, you should speak English. That’s common sense,” said Keir Starmer on social media platform X.

Tougher Employer Regulations: Companies face stricter penalties for labour exploitation and are being encouraged to recruit locally rather than rely on overseas workers.

Student Reactions and Social Media Sentiments

These changes have triggered a wave of concern on social media, particularly among Indian students. A widely shared post by Jahanvi Jain on X expressed frustration over the lack of job opportunities, with many from her graduating batch returning to India due to the unavailability of employment.

“90% of my batch had to go back because there are no jobs. Unless you have money to throw, don’t consider it.”