UltraTech Cement To Offload 6.49% Stake In India Cements Via OFS - What Does It Signal For Investors?

UltraTech Cement, the Aditya Birla Group subsidiary, informed on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, that it will offload 6.49 per cent stake in India Cements through an open market offer for sale (OFS) after the company's committee of directors and officers approved it today.

The shares of the largest grey cement producer in India closed 0.03 per cent higher at Rs 12,860 in trade on Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

"We wish to inform you that the Committee of Directors and Officers of UltraTech Cement Limited (“MPS Committee”), at its meeting held today i.e. 20th August, 2025, has approved the sale of upto 2,01,12,330 equity shares of The India Cements Limited (“ICEM”), representing 6.49% of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of ICEM, by way of an offer for sale through the stock exchange mechanism," according to a BSE filing.

The cement major is set to surpass 200 million tonnes of production annually by the end of FY26, as noted in the company's AGM. The company also added 42.6 MTPA of production capacity previous year, 16.3 MTPA in organic expansion, and 26.4 MTPA via the acquisition of India Cements and Kesoram Industries.

The cement giant reported the total production capacity at 188.8 MTPA as of March 2025.

For FY25, its net revenue stood at Rs. 75,955 crores. The sales volume of the company reached 135.83 million tonnes, reflecting a year-on-year growth of over 14%.

Currently, India is the second largest cement producer in the world with 30.8 per cent share in the global market. The company mentioned that cement demand is expected to cross 620 MTPA by FY30, which stood at 435 MTPA in FY25, as per industry estimates.

UltraTech Q1 FY26 Result

In Q1FY26, the company's net revenue registered at Rs. 21,275 crore, as against Rs 18,819 crore in the same period last year.