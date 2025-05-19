Unified Data-Tech Solutions IPO: Check Price Band, Minimum Investment, Lot Size, IPO Size

Unified Data-Tech Solutions Ltd., a Mumbai-based IT services firm, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on May 22, aiming to raise Rs 144.47 crore through a fully offer-for-sale (OFS) issue. The company's promoter, Hiren Rajendra Mehta, will offload 52.92 lakh equity shares in the process. Since the IPO proceeds will not go to the company, the issue primarily serves as an exit opportunity for the promoter.

IPO Price Band and Listing Details

The IPO is priced in the range of Rs 260 to Rs 273 per share. Retail investors will need to bid for a minimum of one lot—equivalent to 400 shares—bringing the minimum investment to Rs 1,09,200 at the upper band. Shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform, and the offering will follow the book-building route.

The subscription window will open on May 22 and close on May 26. The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on May 27, followed by refunds on May 28. The company plans to credit shares to investors' demat accounts on the same day, with the listing scheduled for May 29.

Hem Securities is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar.

About the Company

Incorporated in 2010, Unified Data-Tech Solutions provides a wide spectrum of enterprise IT solutions. Its portfolio spans data centre infrastructure, virtualization, data protection, networking, cybersecurity, and secure application delivery. The company serves a broad client base across industries including banking, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and IT-enabled services.

Financial Highlights

On the financial front, the company has registered robust growth. For the financial year 2023–24, it reported revenue of Rs 260.37 crore, up sharply from Rs 110.48 crore in FY23—a 135% increase. Its net profit also more than doubled to Rs 25.12 crore, compared to Rs 10.40 crore in the previous year.

Investor Enthusiasm